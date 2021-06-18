Overview

Dr. James Adlam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Fayette Regional Health System and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Adlam works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Frankfort, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.