Dr. James Adisey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Eh Greensburg Internal Medicine44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-1862
Excela Health Quikdraw - Medical Commons One530 South St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1358
- 3 530 S Street Medical Commons I Sec, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1354
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Excellent doctor! Saved my life over 20 years ago and has continued to sustain me ever since. Very personable and knowledgeable. Takes time to explain everything. Highly recommended!
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Adisey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adisey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adisey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adisey has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adisey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adisey speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Adisey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adisey.
