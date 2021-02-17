Dr. James Adamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Adamo, MD
Dr. James Adamo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
James D. Adamo M.d. PC131 Kercheval Ave Ste 390, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 885-0052
Harbor Oaks Hospital35031 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
I had him at harbor oaks,he understood me, very concerned about me as patient,as a friend , remind you I at place very loud and in all very nice.Your friend Adult 1 bed 233 BM
About Dr. James Adamo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851311021
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Adamo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamo has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamo.
