Dr. James Adametz, MD
Overview
Dr. James Adametz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Neurological Surgery5201 Northshore Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72118 Directions (501) 225-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The whole office is extremely professional and kind. Dr. A did my cervical neck surgery after I was involved in a motorcycle wreck. Although, I am a nurse he still explained everything in lay terms. His office filled out my papers for work and met with my lawyer. I highly recommend Dr A and his staff to help with your needs! Thanks so much for all ya’ll do.
About Dr. James Adametz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437129244
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adametz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adametz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adametz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adametz has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adametz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Adametz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adametz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adametz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adametz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.