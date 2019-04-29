Overview

Dr. James Abraham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



Dr. Abraham works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

