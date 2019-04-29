Dr. James Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. James Abraham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him ever since Dr. Houk left. He takes his time, he answers questions and like one reviewer he called me in response to an email I sent. I have confidence in him and I trust him.
About Dr. James Abraham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417985714
Education & Certifications
- University Ark Med Center
- University Ark Med Center|University Ark Med Ctr/Va Med Center
- Kansas City Genl Hospital|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Rheumatology
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
