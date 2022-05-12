Overview

Dr. James Abanishe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.