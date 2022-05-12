See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. James Abanishe, MD

Psychiatry
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Abanishe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2292 W Magee Rd Ste 290, Tucson, AZ 85742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 505-4414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 12, 2022
    I have suffered with major depression, generalized anxiety disorder, and also panic attacks for several years. I have been to several providers and tried different medication‘s which were some benefit to me but did not work well anymore. I was referred to Dr. Abanishe. I’m so glad I went there for my care! He recommended the Gene Sight test ( You can look this up for more information it’s a very useful tool for doctors) This test showed what medicine would work best for my body. I was prescribed the medication that the test recommended. I also completed the transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy. You can research this to find more information about this treatment. This treatment was very affective along with the medication. I am feeling so much better now. I have my joy back and I’m singing again! I am able to cope with the stress in my life much better and able to work and provide care for my family in an efficient manner. I’m so thankful for Dr. James Abanishe and staff.
    I’m feeling so much better now! — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. James Abanishe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992053573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Abanishe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abanishe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abanishe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abanishe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abanishe has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abanishe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abanishe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abanishe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abanishe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abanishe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

