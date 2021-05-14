Dr. Jameel Arastu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arastu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jameel Arastu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jameel Arastu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Arastu works at
Locations
Dr Joseph I Raj1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1655Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring and knowledgeable doctor I have had taking care of my son. Tim had encephalitis when he was 2, it is extremely rare. Dr Arastu spent many hours and I’m sure waking nights trying to do the best for Tim. He has literally cried at some of the things that happen to Tim along his journey.
About Dr. Jameel Arastu, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1417944638
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
