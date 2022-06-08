Overview

Dr. Jamea Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Campbell works at Main Line Dermatology in Wayne, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.