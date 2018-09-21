See All Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jame Abraham, MD

Breast Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jame Abraham, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abraham works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 21, 2018
    Wonderful and genuinely caring doctor and staff. He listens, takes his time answering questions and doing exam during visits. The nicest, most compassionate and knowledgeable oncologist I’ve found. Love love love him.
    OH — Sep 21, 2018
    About Dr. Jame Abraham, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1992723654
    Education & Certifications

    • Nat Cancer Inst|National Cancer Institute
    • U Conn Sch Med|University Conn School Med
    • John Dempsey Hospital
    • Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jame Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

