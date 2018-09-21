Dr. Jame Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- OH
- Cleveland
- Dr. Jame Abraham, MD
Dr. Jame Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jame Abraham, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Basal Type Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Recurrence
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Histiocytosis
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secretory Breast Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Wonderful and genuinely caring doctor and staff. He listens, takes his time answering questions and doing exam during visits. The nicest, most compassionate and knowledgeable oncologist I’ve found. Love love love him.
About Dr. Jame Abraham, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1992723654
Education & Certifications
- Nat Cancer Inst|National Cancer Institute
- U Conn Sch Med|University Conn School Med
- John Dempsey Hospital
- Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.