Overview

Dr. Jamal Zohur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Zohur works at MOUNT ST MARYS HOSPITAL in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Lewiston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.