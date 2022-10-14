Dr. Jamal Zarghami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarghami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Zarghami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamal Zarghami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarghami?
He's the best! Excellent Dr. with an excellent bed side manner to match!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1598748063
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
