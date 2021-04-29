See All Nephrologists in Macclenny, FL
Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD

Nephrology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macclenny, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Salameh works at Baker County Medical Services in Macclenny, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
    159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 744-4448
    Family Care Partners
    1215 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 757-1998
    Angel Kids Pediatrics
    4123 University Blvd S Ste E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 744-4448
    South Coast Nephrology
    1730 Kingsley Ave Ste C, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 744-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174558753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio University
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salameh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salameh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salameh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salameh has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salameh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salameh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salameh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salameh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salameh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

