Dr. Jamal Salameh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macclenny, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 744-4448
Family Care Partners1215 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 757-1998
Angel Kids Pediatrics4123 University Blvd S Ste E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 744-4448
South Coast Nephrology1730 Kingsley Ave Ste C, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 744-4448
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Asks all the right questions, very positive, attentive and professional. He addresses my concerns and my input on medication changes, etc. I feel well served.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Florida
- Mayo Medical School
- Northeast Ohio University
- Nephrology
