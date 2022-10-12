Overview

Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Rafique works at Behavioral Hospital Bellaire in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.