Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Rafique works at
Locations
-
1
Jamal Rafique M.d. P.A.5314 Dashwood Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 600-9554
-
2
Katy Behavior Health Pllc6902 S Peek Rd, Richmond, TX 77407 Directions (832) 535-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafique?
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Jamal Rafique, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891794996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafique has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafique accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafique works at
Dr. Rafique has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafique. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.