Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Neurology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 550-8891
Dr. McClendon is a maverick in his field! He’s calm, cool & collective in every aspect of his field. Thank you, we are blessed to have you help our son.
About Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. McClendon Jr has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClendon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon Jr.
