Overview

Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. McClendon Jr works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

