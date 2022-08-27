Overview

Dr. Jamal Mahdavian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Mahdavian works at Mahdavian & Mahdavian LLP in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.