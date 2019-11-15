Dr. Jamal Maatouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maatouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Maatouk, MD
Dr. Jamal Maatouk, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
WMA Hematology & Oncology at Johnson City378 Marketplace Blvd Ste 10, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 233-6390
Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology Kingsport4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Maatouk is an amazing oncologist! She is very confident in her knowledge and is very reassuring to her patients. She has a straight forward approach.
- Oncology
- English
- 1205016060
- East Tennessee State University
- Lebanese University
Dr. Maatouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maatouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maatouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maatouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maatouk.
