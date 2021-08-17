See All Family Doctors in Savannah, GA
Overview

Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine.

Dr. Lawrence works at Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8000
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Harvest Health MD
    130 Tibet Ave Apt 108, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 421-9143
  3. 3
    Memorial Health - Family Medicine
    1107 E 66th St, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 421-9143
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
McMurray's Test
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Tuberculosis Screening
McMurray's Test
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr. Lawrence is great because he has a relaxed, friendly approach and isn't condescending or rushed like some doctors can be. He takes the time to study any health information you give him and you know he is taking it into account. He helps you understand how your lifestyle is affecting your health and makes a plan with you for improvement. Any health concerns or needs that you have, are addressed very quickly.
    Anthony M. — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1861856460
    • 1861856460
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Savannah Family Medicine Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Family Practice
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
