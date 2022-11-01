Dr. Jamal Joudeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joudeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Joudeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamal Joudeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kaunas University-Mediciine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, North Okaloosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 696-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Joudah is very knowledgeable and has been very informative with us. He takes time to answer any questions we appreciate his time & efforts with my husband's care & treatment plan. Everyone on his staff as well very nice & helpful about visits and appointments.
About Dr. Jamal Joudeh, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Lithuanian
- 1922214352
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Medical Center
- Pinnacle Health System Hospital
- Kaunas University-Mediciine
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
