Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.

Dr. Hammoud works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteoporosis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Mar 02, 2017
    Dr. Hammoud is the best in town, hands down. Very knowledgeable and takes time to answer your questions.
    cambridge — Mar 02, 2017
    About Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1639284672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • Wayne State U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Wayne State U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
