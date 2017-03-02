Overview

Dr. Jamal Hammoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Hammoud works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin B Deficiency and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.