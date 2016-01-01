See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Jamal Fadhel, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jamal Fadhel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. 

Dr. Fadhel works at Saginaw Bay Internal Medicine in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saginaw Bay Internal Medicine
    Saginaw Bay Internal Medicine
3875 Bay Rd Ste 4S, Saginaw, MI 48603
(989) 583-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Jamal Fadhel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • 1790212637
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadhel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fadhel works at Saginaw Bay Internal Medicine in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fadhel’s profile.

    Dr. Fadhel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadhel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadhel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadhel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

