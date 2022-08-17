Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Dabbah works at
Locations
Saguaro Joint & Spine LLC2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 597-4321Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabbah?
Dr Dabbah is amazing. Will find a way to help you! Thank you!
About Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic, Japanese and Spanish
- 1427304963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabbah accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabbah works at
Dr. Dabbah speaks Arabic, Japanese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.