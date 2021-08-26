Dr. Jamal Albdewi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albdewi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamal Albdewi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Obgyn Care of Bay Ridge568 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-8370
Park Ridge Family Health Center6317 4Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 907-8100
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have recommended Dr. Albdewi to all my friends and family and to tell you that my sister travels from Florida to NY for her appts just lets you know how fantastic he is. I have been a patient for 21 years now, he saved my life with a complicated birth and worked very hard to make sure that my last pregnancy I can take to full term. He cried at her delivery, I have the picture. He is amazing, yes the wait time is long but so worth it. A great, amazing, caring, capable, respectful doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Albdewi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albdewi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albdewi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albdewi has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albdewi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albdewi speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Albdewi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albdewi.
