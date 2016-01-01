Overview

Dr. Jamal Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center, Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at HEART GROUP OF SYRACUSE in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fulton, NY and Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.