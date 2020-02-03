Dr. Abdel-Halim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
West Palm Beach Neurology P.A.1035 S State Road 7 Ste 214, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 422-1006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doc keep it up bro
About Dr. Jamal Abdel-Halim, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518077056
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Abdel-Halim has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Halim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Halim.
