Overview

Dr. Jalil Anwar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Anwar works at Ja Medical in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.