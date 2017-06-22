Overview

Dr. Jaleh Eslami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Eslami works at Alliance Physicians Inc Dba Kettering in Dayton, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Bedsores and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.