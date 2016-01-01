Dr. Jalees Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jalees Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Advance Physical Therapy P.c.910 Route 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (516) 302-6240
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215945811
- Downstate-SUNY
- Nassau Univ MC
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of Health Sciences
