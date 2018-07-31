Dr. Jaleema Speaks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaleema Speaks, MD
Dr. Jaleema Speaks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7960
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Speaks is caring and very thorough. She always made us feel comfortable and answered any and all question we had.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.