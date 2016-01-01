Overview

Dr. Jaleel Qawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They completed their residency with Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr



Dr. Qawi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.