Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO

Dermatology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor's General Hospital, Texa and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Daulat works at Mohave Skin and Cancer Center in Kingman, AZ with other offices in Bullhead City, AZ, Las Vegas, NV, Laughlin, NV and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hualapai Mountain Medical Center
    3801 Santa Rosa Dr, Kingman, AZ 86401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 447-8405
    Mohave Skin and Cancer
    2350 Miracle Mile Ste 600A, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Buffalo - Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics
    1250 S Buffalo Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 904-9332
    Mohave Skin & Cancer Clinic
    3650 South Pointe Cir Ste 106, Laughlin, NV 89029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 447-8405
    Mohave Skin and Cancer Clinics
    1801 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 447-8405
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2020
    I left a review previously and would like to edit. I was very upset at the time. The review should not have been against Dr. Doulat. It was more about his office. I have seen him and Dr. Bellew and still feel they could be more thorough. This time when I went I was asked for my copay, at which time I told them they charged me too much last time and showed them my EOB. I was not charged for this visit. I saw Alexis Elliott this visit and I liked her. She seemed more thorough.
    L. Bowles in Bullhead City, AZ — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114949492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Doctor's General Hospital, Texa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaldeep Daulat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daulat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daulat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daulat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daulat has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daulat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Daulat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daulat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daulat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daulat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

