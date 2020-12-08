Overview

Dr. Jalal Badday, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seal Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Badday works at Badday Medex Inc in Seal Beach, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.