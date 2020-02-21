Dr. Jalaja Piska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jalaja Piska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jalaja Piska, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bldeas Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Piska works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Specialists10095 W LINCOLN HWY, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 806-0400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Advanced Pain Specialists555 W Court St Ste 403, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 806-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There are doctors.......then there are "QUALITY" doctors. That's how I would describe Dr. Jalaja Piska. A "high quality" Doctor. No matter how full her schedule is, she will always take her time with you, without that "rush" feeling. Her values are remarkably high. Her true passion and concern for your situation shines through, indeed. Her staff is very efficient, focused, and every effort is made for things to run smoothly, and they do. I have been so blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Jalaja Piska, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427035815
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Loyola University
- Hurley Med Center
- Bldeas Med College
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piska accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Piska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.