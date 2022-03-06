Dr. Jake Trinidad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinidad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Trinidad, MD
Overview
Dr. Jake Trinidad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 4025 E Southcross Blvd Bldg 4, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (215) 396-8972
-
2
Southside2119 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 226-6169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Followed Dr. Trinidad's instructions & opted for the multi-focal lens. No issues with health, or surgery, recovery quick. After 58 years of messing with heavy glasses & contact lenses, I bounce out of bed in the morning & see better than I ever have. I literally had no idea what I was missing. Thank you, Dr. Trinidad, you have made life better for me
About Dr. Jake Trinidad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861787418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
