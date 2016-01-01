Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.
Dr. Trahan III works at
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The NeuroMedical Center-Crowley1307 Crowley Rayne Hwy Ste D, Crowley, LA 70526 Directions (225) 769-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trahan III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trahan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trahan III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trahan III.
