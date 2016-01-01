See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Dr. Trahan III works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Crowley, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    The NeuroMedical Center-Crowley
    The NeuroMedical Center-Crowley
1307 Crowley Rayne Hwy Ste D, Crowley, LA 70526
(225) 769-2200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Acadia General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bone Disorders
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Sprain
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinched Nerve
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pinched Nerve in Neck
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
    Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD
    About Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1497141824
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
