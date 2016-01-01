Overview

Dr. Jake Trahan III, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.



Dr. Trahan III works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Crowley, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.