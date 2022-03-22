See All Rheumatologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Jake Ritt, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (15)
Dr. Jake Ritt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University

Dr. Ritt works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    The Green at Florham Park
    140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 (973) 404-9700
    New Jersey Physicians, LLC at Summit Medical Group
    6 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 (973) 777-7911

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 22, 2022
    I have been a patient since diagnosed with RA in 2018. I trust Dr. Ritt, he really is very attentive, interacts well and was very understanding with my hesitancy to take RA medication . I did not want to take any medication, I tried the holistic approach which did nothing except extend my unnecessary pain. Dr. Ritt was very patient and I finally gave in & followed his recommendation. When the Methotrexate no longer helped me, he recommended Humira 40 mg. syringe - I AM SO THANKFUL that I listened to him. I feel as if I am pain free and have my life back. Thank you Dr. Ritt.
    Donna DB — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jake Ritt, MD

    Rheumatology
    English
    1710297965
    Education & Certifications

    Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ritt has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

