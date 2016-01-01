Dr. Marika accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jake Marika, MD
Overview
Dr. Jake Marika, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Marika works at
Locations
The Institute for Family Health300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 822-1818
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jake Marika, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1205360955
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marika works at
Dr. Marika has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.