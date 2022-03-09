Overview

Dr. Jake Fleming, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Fleming works at Osteopathic Medical Associates in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.