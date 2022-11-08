Overview

Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center



Dr. Rangi works at Capitol Endocrinology in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.