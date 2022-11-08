Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
Dr. Rangi works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom Pain Mgmt.1600 Creekside Dr Ste 2700, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (530) 677-0700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marshall Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ranji for a few years now. She is extremally knowledgeable in her fields and She is always studying and learning the latest new medications to help her patients. She truly cares about her patients and their health concerns and tries endlessly to get to the root of your problems. She is up to date on the latest medications that are available. I too was frustrated with the wait time in the waiting room but when it is time for her to be with me I do not feel rushed. Dr. Ranji has made a difference in my health issues and I thank her for it!
About Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1902878978
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rangi works at
Dr. Rangi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rangi speaks Hindi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.