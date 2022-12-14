See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD

Neurology
5 (336)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Rathore works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Orlando, FL with other offices in Wildwood, FL and Summerfield, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Falcon Advanced Neurology & Epilepsy Freedom Center
    6000 Metrowest Blvd # 104-105, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 365-3033
    TriCounty Health at Freedom Plaza
    3990 E State Road 44 Ste 4056, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 268-0003
    Tri County Health
    17190 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 268-0003
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Concussion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Atherosclerosis
Bell's Palsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypokalemia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Meningitis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurogenic Bladder
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Injuries
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parkinson's Disease
Pericardial Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 336 ratings
    Patient Ratings (336)
    5 Star
    (329)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I am extremely pleased with the care with Dr. Rathore. Everything was explained to me in simple language that I could understand. All questions were answered and I did not feel rushed. My health is good and comfortable that I will continue with follow up appointments with Dr. Rathore. Positive positive experience.
    Betty — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Rajasthani
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932355971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rathore speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Rajasthani.

    336 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

