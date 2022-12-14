Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaivir Rathore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Falcon Advanced Neurology & Epilepsy Freedom Center6000 Metrowest Blvd # 104-105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 365-3033
TriCounty Health at Freedom Plaza3990 E State Road 44 Ste 4056, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 268-0003
Tri County Health17190 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 268-0003Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I am extremely pleased with the care with Dr. Rathore. Everything was explained to me in simple language that I could understand. All questions were answered and I did not feel rushed. My health is good and comfortable that I will continue with follow up appointments with Dr. Rathore. Positive positive experience.
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Rajasthani
- Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Epilepsy and Neurology
