Dr. Jaison Grimes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaison Grimes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Indiana Clinic-neurology LLC355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-5450
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grimes was my dads Neurologist after a stroke. He was not only a excellent Dr, but his bed side manners were even better. He treated dad, and our family with respect, and spent time explaining things which were not easy for us to understand. No question, we highly recommend Dr Grimes, for our family and friends. His staff at his office, also very professional, yet very nice. Thank you. The Marvin Bettenbrock family
About Dr. Jaison Grimes, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
