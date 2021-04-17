Dr. Jaisa Olasky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaisa Olasky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaisa Olasky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Locations
Mount Auburn Hospital300 Mount Auburn St Ste 407, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-7456
- 2 330 Mount Auburn St Ste 407, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-7456
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O is a great doctor because she listens to you and takes the time to explain everything. I trusted her immensely to do my surgery.
About Dr. Jaisa Olasky, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- LAC and USC Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County-Usc Mc
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olasky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olasky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olasky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.