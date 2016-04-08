See All Otolaryngologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jairo Torres, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jairo Torres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Valley Division Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.

Dr. Torres works at Children's Hospital Emergency in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Hospital
    200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 896-2888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    CHNOLA Covington
    5025 Keystone Blvd # 100, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 893-3395
    South Florida ENT Associates
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 105, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-4016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Otitis Media

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Otitis
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2016
    Dr. Torres was very thorough and explained everything to me in great detail.
    Ann Reinaldo in Marshall, VA — Apr 08, 2016
    About Dr. Jairo Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093927329
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Central California
    Residency
    • University of Valle, Cali
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Case School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Valley Division Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
