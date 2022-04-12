Dr. Jairo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairo Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jairo Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Benchmark Pulmonolgy844 Central Blvd Ste 420, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 253-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased for the attention I was given and the way everything was explained to me . They always make me feel very welcome. Thank you for all your service.
About Dr. Jairo Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.