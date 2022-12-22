Dr. Jairo Olivares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairo Olivares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jairo Olivares, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They completed their residency with Tex Tech U
Dr. Olivares works at
Locations
Garland7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 200, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 272-3417Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has always given the reasonings as to why I need to take particular actions. He helps me understand things I probably was to have learned in school, but forgot.
About Dr. Jairo Olivares, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1770520165
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Olivares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olivares has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.