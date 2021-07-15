See All Neurologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD

Neurology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Libreros-Cupido works at Arthritis Associates in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jairo D Libreros MD PA
    36338 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 773-8886
  2. 2
    Dr Jairo D Libreros
    4914 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 876-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Who’s the guy leaving with the bag of pills? I must have missed out that day! Kidding. I’ve been a patient for years and this office is run professionally. Of course there is a wait. Nobody would expect otherwise as pill mills were shut down and if you can find a quality doctor, you’re going to have to wait. Facts. His style is direct. Be ready for it. But he’s smart and that’s why you’re there, right? If you think you are going to BS your way to meds? Don’t bother. His back office staff is phenomenal. They are very kind. All of them. They remember all the details about everything. His billing staff needs to be fired or retrained by a someone who knows billing and coding. Pro tip: for the sake of your sanity, I’ll tell you this.. save all of your receipts and / or never pay in cash. They are - SHE IS ATROCIOUS.
    Long Time Patient — Jul 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD
    About Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518922285
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jairo Libreros-Cupido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libreros-Cupido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libreros-Cupido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Libreros-Cupido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libreros-Cupido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libreros-Cupido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libreros-Cupido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

