Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD

Family Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Libre De Colombia, Faculty De Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. De La Hoz works at First Coast Cardiovascular - Westside Office in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Clinic
    5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 800-2332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Hi, let me just say that what I'm about to tell you is absolutely the truth, DR. D is so concern about his patients he will call other doctor's at home to get the care his patients need, just like he did for me he call his doctor friend on a Sunday to inquire about me to make sure I was getting the help I need, Yes DR.D DR. Abbassi inform me that you call him at his home to discuss my condition, and that my friend is why I want to tell everyone about you and your staffs because a good doctor can not do it alone, they all are the best at what they do. He has some very knowledgeable P.A thank you Natosha Jackson I 'm so glad you are on my team. Thanks to the lady's on staffs I will always be grateful to you for you kindness. I will continue to thank God for DR.D and his stuffs and may many more people that need a good doctor find you and get the blessing they need.
    Mickey Brown — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD
    About Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972528545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • General Surgery, Iss, Barranquilla, Colombia
    Residency
    • University Medical Center-Ufhsc
    Internship
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Libre De Colombia, Faculty De Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jairo De La Hoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Hoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Hoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Hoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Hoz works at First Coast Cardiovascular - Westside Office in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Hoz’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Hoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Hoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Hoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Hoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

