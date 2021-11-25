Overview

Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cruz Jr works at Gentle Foot Care Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.