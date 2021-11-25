Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gentle Foot Care Clinic38192 Medical Center Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 782-3233Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gentle Foot Care Clinic1107 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 502-5904Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience with Dr.Jairo Cruz. He’s an outstanding doctor and was very nice and professional. He didn’t rush me and listened to all my questions and took the time to explain and address all my concerns. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jairo Cruz Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Jr.
