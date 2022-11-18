Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke-Elmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore, DO
Overview
Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart OB/GYN at Pensacola5153 N 9th Ave Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duke is one of the best OB Doctors at Sacred Heart. She listens to your concerns, she makes you feel like you matter and she has awesome bedside manner. She was my doctor for all three of my pregnancies and for each one she made me feel comfortable while in her care.
About Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore, DO
- Obstetrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Oklahoma State University College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke-Elmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke-Elmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke-Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke-Elmore has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke-Elmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke-Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke-Elmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke-Elmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke-Elmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.