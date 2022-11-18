Overview

Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Duke-Elmore works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart OB/GYN at Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.