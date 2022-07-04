Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eswara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Eswara works at
Locations
SMG Urology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center11 Nevins St Ste 303, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 787-8181
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8705Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women45 Francis St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6325
Washington University School of Medicine660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (617) 732-6325
Washington University Urology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eswara treated me for an emergent devastating high risk urologic condition. I had seen other physicians in RI and CT who were uncaring and offered me no help I spent days searching each hospital and checking the credentials of each urologist. Dr Eswara was profoundly compassionate, bright and confident. He did my high risk surgery on the evening of my visit and I was sent home in good condition. I never ever met a physician who was so humble and truely cared about me. I will forever have gratitude toward him. I was a physician for 35 yrs. When it came to picking out the best for me, I knew what to look for. I do not believe it is possible to find a brighter, more able, and more compassionate physician than him. His office and whole team were great.
About Dr. Jairam Eswara, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eswara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eswara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eswara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eswara has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Hydronephrosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eswara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eswara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eswara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eswara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eswara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.