Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaina Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaina Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
North East Ohio Health Services24200 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6466
- 2 14701 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 766-6080
David P Agle MD Inc.10524 Euclid Ave Fl 13, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
True, Dr. Amin suffers no fools, but she is also the best psychiatrist I have ever had. She is thoroughly knowledgeable about the meds I take and what is normal/abnormal while taking those meds. In 30 minutes, I am not looking for empathy. I'm looking for a complete understanding of my problem and solutions I haven't already thought of. This is what I get every time I see her. If you are wrong, she will correct you. Late? She's annoyed. Small price to pay for life changing quality of care.
About Dr. Jaina Amin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144436650
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.